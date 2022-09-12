Drier air on the way!

TALLAHASSEE — Leftover moisture, parting upper level clouds, and decently calm conditions mean we start our Monday with fog in the forecast.

Some dense fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less, so make sure you add a few extra minutes to your commute.

Monday afternoon brings partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Afternoon storms are not out yet, but storms mostly develop along the southeast corridor of the Big Bend Monday afternoon and early evening.

Now for the news we have all been waiting for: DRIER AIR IS ON THE WAY!

A cold front sweeps through from the west/northwest throughout Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening.

This means much drier air moves in with overnight lows dropping to the mid to upper 60s!

These lows could be the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in months!

Tuesday and Wednesday still hold a few isolated shower and storm chances, but with the lack of widespread storms, temperatures still rally into the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics are quiet at the moment with two disorganized systems not likely to organize over the next 5 days.