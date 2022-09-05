Watch Now
Drier air just in time for Labor Day

Posted at 6:08 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 06:09:17-04

TALLAHASSEE — Labor Day starts off a bit foggy for a few spots across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs still top out in the 90s, because after early fog mixes out, partly sunny skies will fill in overhead.

This means we have a good chance of catching some sunshine this afternoon.

Precipitation chances are lower Labor Day and Tuesday.

This means your outdoor plans may just be a bit drier over the next two days.

Wednesday brings widespread coverage of storms back to the forecast.

From midweek to late week, we have a chance of hefty rain totals.

We will be watching for flooding issues by the end of the week.

Have a fun and safe Labor Day!

