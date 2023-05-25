Drier air has arrived

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up to drier air arriving across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday morning.

Highs continue to climb to the mid to low 80s through the weekend, but we keep drying out through Sunday.

Some spotty showers around the southeast side of the Big Bend and coastline counties cannot be ruled out Thursday and Friday afternoon.

More of us will see partly sunny skies than showers though.

Plenty of sunshine will be around Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Highs still climb to the low 80s, but morning hours will be in the upper 50s!

With less moisture in the air, it will be a dry and crisp start to weekend mornings.

Highs on Memorial Day (Monday) will climb back to average in the upper 80s.

90s return to the forecast Tuesday.