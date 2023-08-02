Dog Days of Summer in full swing through end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures soar again Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 90s across the tri-state area and the Big Bend.

'Feels-like' temperatures will be in the low 100s!

So whichever way you look at it, the simple fact is, it will be another uncomfortable day to be doing anything strenuous outdoors during afternoon hours.

You'll have to keep watering the plants through the end of the week.

Significant or impactful rain is not in the forecast until the weekend.

Only a few pop-up showers and storms are forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.

Highs continue to top out in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend, but rain chances pick up Thursday.

A few more scattered showers are possible near the tri-state area Thursday afternoon.

About 40-percent of us receive rain on Friday.

Just in time for weekend plans, we have widespread showers and storms returning.

More of us than not will receive rain either/or Saturday and Sunday.

These storms will not be washouts, but during afternoon hours as you head out to cool off in the pool, cumulonimbus clouds will be building above us. Storms will be on and off through most of the afternoon and early evening.