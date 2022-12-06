Dense, widespread fog to start Tuesday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10 AM Tuesday morning.

Another round of widespread, dense fog is taking over the Big Bend and South Georgia's skies.

Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less at times!

You may want to add a few extra minutes to that morning drive.

After fog mixes out this afternoon, highs climb back into the upper 70s with a few spotty showers.

Chances will remain low with limited coverage, but you could still see a quick, light shower especially around the Big Bend from lunch until dinner.

The rest of the week remains warm and sunny.

Keep in mind a few foggy patches cannot be ruled out through Thursday morning with that lingering moisture being pushed in from the south settling at ground level during early morning hours.

Highs keep climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s through the beginning of the weekend.