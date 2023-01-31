Dense fog Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in place for our area through Tuesday morning.

Foggy conditions will be present even after sunrise.

Keep in mind visibility will be a mile or less at times!

This will not be the only morning with fog.

There is a lot of moisture in our atmosphere, so with these warm, calm overnight conditions mixing in, we will be foggy through at least Thursday morning.

Highs over the next few days will be in the mid to upper 70s!

After fog mixes out, we are left with humid and WARM afternoons!

It is hard to forget we are in the last days of January and first days of February.

Our next chances of storms return Thursday.

A 'marginal' risk for stronger storms has been issued for Thursday's storms.

This means we could see some gusty wind, and an isolated tornado is also possible.

Rain will stay widespread Friday before we cool off and dry out this weekend!