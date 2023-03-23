Dense fog to start Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog blankets parts of our area through Thursday midday.

Dense fog reduces visibility down to a mile or less at times. Please drive carefully to work or school.

Friday brings another chance of early morning fog.

When fog mixes out both days, sunny skies will shine above with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

Saturday brings our next weaker cold front. This will prompt some thunderstorm activity for our area Saturday afternoon.

Some storms may contain gusty wind at times.

A 'marginal' risk as been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday. This means isolated chances of strong to severe storms is possible.

A few spotty showers linger into the beginning of the week.

Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday brings a stronger cold front with chances of stronger storms accompanying the passing of the front.

After this second cold front, Wednesday temperatures cool slightly to the 70s as highs.

