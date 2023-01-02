Dense fog makes for difficult driving Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first Monday of the new year brings DENSE fog across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM where areas will likely experience less than a mile of visibility during morning hours.

Fog mixes out later Monday afternoon, but a few clouds will be mixing in overhead.

Highs Monday top out in the mid to low 70s.

Another foggy start can be expected Tuesday, but Tuesday evening rain and a few storms return.

Storms and rain can be expected to last Tuesday evening through Wednesday early afternoon.

A cold front pushes through bringing much cooler and drier air for the end of the week.

Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s for Thursday and Friday!