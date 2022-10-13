Dense fog and showers for morning drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — This Thursday morning we will have a few impacts to consider when heading out the door.

A cold front approaches, but moisture is still squeezed out of the atmosphere.

Rainy skies will push through our area for the next several hours Thursday morning.

Roads are wet and rain reduces visibility at times throughout the morning.

We also have dense fog in parts of our western counties with a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Thursday morning.

Visibility will be reduced down to a mile or less at times.

Make sure you use caution when heading out the door and maybe add a few minutes to that morning commute.

The cold front moves through this afternoon bringing drier and cooler air.

Rain showers move through Thursday morning

Fog limiting visibility early Thursday morning

Your out the door forecast through the evening Thursday looks clear and dry with a little breeze as the front passes.