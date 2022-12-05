Decoration forecast starts out foggy Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Foggy conditions start us off this week with reduced visibility in dense patches of fog throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Temperatures through early morning hours this week stay in the 40s and 50s.

During the afternoon hours, expect WARM and humid days.

Monday's highs top out in the mid 70s, but for the rest of the week expect to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few very isolated showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but most of us will not even see a drop of rain.

Staying dry Wednesday through Saturday with a few isolated showers returning Sunday.

