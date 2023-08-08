Dangerously hot day ahead with scattered, strong late-afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Excessive Heat Advisories are in play again Tuesday from 11 AM until 8 PM.

During this time highs will again be in the upper 90s.

Extra moisture still lingers in our atmosphere, and we are going to be feeling closer to 110-115 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

During this time, overheating is easy to do, and it will be difficult to cool down.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible again Tuesday making it another dangerously hot day.

A strong storm system that pushed across North Georgia Monday will be headed our way for Tuesday.

Late-afternoon hours enough energy pushes through where scattered strong to severe storms are possible.

As you get ready to head home from work, gusty wind and heavy rain will be impacting your drive first across the tri-state area.

By early evening hours, the I-10 corridor and north will experience these scattered stronger storm chances before storms push out over I-75 by about 8-9 PM.

Some storms could still be stronger south of the I-10 corridor Tuesday evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening, too.