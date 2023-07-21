Dangerously hot day ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dangerously hot temperatures are in store for our area Friday. (See photos at end of article).

Highs will easily top out in the upper 90s and low 100s, but we add in extra moisture to the air.

This makes things FEEL even hotter with heat indices climbing to 108-115 degrees this afternoon and evening.

This heat IS dangerous. Heat is the number one cause of deaths in extreme weather events.

It will be very hard to cool off if you get overheated Friday. Shade will not be an escape from the heat.

A cold front approaches from the north and some afternoon and evening storms across our northern most viewing area in South Georgia (like Valdosta and Moultrie) will experience spotty stronger storms at times.

Widespread storms, some stronger, will move through more of South Georgia and North Florida Saturday.

We finally cool off on Sunday, but we will still be fighting off storm activity for weekend outdoor plans.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and North Florida where upper 90s will feel like 110-115 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM Friday

Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of South Georgia with feels like temperatures closing in on 108-110 degrees.