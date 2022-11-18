Cooler starts; isolated showers late Saturday night

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM Friday for parts of South Georgia.

Temperatures start out in the low 30s there with mid to upper 30s around the Big Bend.

Sunshine makes a return Friday afternoon and evening, so it will be another cooler start to Saturday.

Highs Friday will reach into the upper 50s until temperatures drop to the mid 30s for Saturday morning.

Clouds move in Saturday with spotty showers possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

The good news is that we are not looking at any washout conditions for late Saturday, so any afternoon plans should not be majorly impacted.

Showers move out Sunday morning with clouds hanging around.

Rain chances return Tuesday through late-week, but these will also be spotty.