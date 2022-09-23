Cooler air arrives for end of week, beginning of weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — We are keeping a close eye on the tropics, but here at home things are mostly calm for the weekend forecast.

Highs Friday drop to the mid to upper 80s as a cold front pushes through Friday morning.

Breezy conditions exist with the passage of this cold front through midday.

Highs drop a degree or two Saturday to the mid to upper 80s, too.

High pressure builds Sunday as highs return to the low 90s through Monday.

A few spotty shower is possible Monday and Tuesday as another cold front pushes through Monday.

Cooler air fills in behind again, and highs drop to the upper 80s.

Keep in mind this is around the time the storm in the Caribbean will be arriving into the Gulf, so our forecasted precipitation amounts and locations will change as the forecast of the storm changes. The latest on the tropics can be found at the top of our homepage WTXL.tv.