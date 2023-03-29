Cooler afternoon in store Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s early Wednesday morning.

After showers and storms moved through Tuesday afternoon and evening, we are left with some wet roadways for our drive into work or school.

Wednesday afternoon's temperatures do not climb too high.

Highs only top out in the mid to low 70s!

A cooler day is in store with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

Thursday, more sunshine than clouds are expected above!

Highs climb back into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is our next chance of showers and storms in the forecast.

After rain moves out Saturday into Sunday morning, highs keep climbing to the upper 80s by Tuesday.