Colder air filling in behind showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few isolated showers are possible during midmorning hours of Friday.

These will be spotty showers but are likely to move out by lunchtime.

Sunshine fills in quickly as wind shifts out of the north.

This will bring us drier and much COOLER air over the next few days.

Highs Friday only top out in the upper 50s.

Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will drop quickly with dry and cooler air from the north filling in.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s! BRR.

Highs Saturday will top out in the low 60s.

A few clouds will move in Sunday, and temperatures will be warming from there.

A shower or two cannot be ruled out Sunday, but we stay mostly dry.

Highs throughout next week climb to the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.