Cold start to Spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The new season starts off COLD as most of our Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend counties are under a Freeze Warning until 9 AM Monday morning.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the low to mid 60s throughout the afternoon hours.

For March 20th, the first day of Spring, this is about 10-degrees below average.

Monday night through Tuesday morning, clear skies and little wind allow temperatures to drop into the 30s again.

We stay mostly dry this week with some intermittent cloud cover Tuesday afternoon.

Highs slowly climb through the week though!

If you don't like the colder air, highs climb to the 80s by the end of the week!

With dry skies and sunshine, it will be nice to get out and about for those outdoor activities by week's end.

Friday night isolated chances of rain move back in.

Saturday and Sunday look to be rainy with a few thunderstorms in the forecast.