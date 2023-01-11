Cold front brings storms late Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb to the low 70s again with plenty of sunshine around.

Clouds start to move in later Wednesday night, but this will also help temperatures hold steady in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Highs Thursday will be much warmer as we climb into the upper 70s.

Humidity will also play a large part on how warm it feels.

Things will be sticky Thursday afternoon as humidity levels increase and moisture makes its way over from the west.

A cold front will move from west to east Thursday night, and showers and storms will arrive just after dinner Thursday night for the tristate area and move through eastern counties through early Friday morning.

The good news is that most of us will be home for the night Thursday when storms arrive and will still be at home getting ready for work when storms move out.

A few storms may produce some gusty wind, but if you are traveling north to central Alabama or Georgia, you may run into some stronger storms.

Behind the cold front, cooler and drier air move in.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s, but we will be close to or below freezing for Saturday and Sunday mornings.