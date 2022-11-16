Cold air returns for early mornings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures slowly drop as cooler air fills in behind the cold front that passed through early Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-60s, but the rest of the week’s warmest temperatures only climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain will be extremely spotty with only a few very isolated areas getting a drop or two through the rest of the week.

Clouds blanket our skies over the next few days, but lows still drop to the 40s for Thursday morning.

Lows Friday and Saturday mornings will be in the mid to upper 30s, so make sure you bring in those sensitive plants.