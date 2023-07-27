Watch Now
Coastal neighborhood showers for end of week

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 27, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will be another big topic of conversation on Thursday afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid 90s again, but we will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Heat indices will be slightly lower as we head into the end of the week, but highs will still top out in the mid to low 90s through the weekend.

The changes as far as storms go come mostly Saturday and Sunday as more moisture moves in.

We cannot rule out a few storms in the forecast Thursday afternoon. Most of these stay in the Big Bend and coastal neighborhoods.

A few more storms can be expected across the southeast Big Bend (Taylor and Madison counties) as we go through Friday afternoon.

It is Saturday and Sunday afternoons that more showers and storms look to make a return with widespread coverage of our area.

Outdoor activities will be put on hold off and on through weekend afternoons.

