Cloudy but dry start to the week; showers return Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures start out much cooler Monday morning than they were Sunday morning.

Highs will be much warmer!

Sunday’s high temperatures were in the low 50s, but highs Monday climb 15-degrees to top out in the mid-60s.

Cloudy skies fill in over the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday, but most of our moisture holds off until Tuesday.

Isolated showers move in Tuesday morning and afternoon, so don’t put away those umbrellas just yet.

Showers will be very isolated through the southeast side of the Big Bend Wednesday morning, but drier air arrives for Wednesday afternoon and Thanksgiving Thursday.

Your travel plans Thanksgiving will be mostly dry with just a few clouds overhead.

Drive and travel safely these next few days!