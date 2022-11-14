Chilly start to Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — The week starts out chilly as we head out the door to the 30s and 40s Monday morning.

A few clouds move in Monday afternoon, but highs still top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain stays away Monday.

Tuesday is our next day of precipitation chances.

About 70-percent of our area will see rain (even a few rumbles of thunder can be heard) Tuesday midday.

An isolated chance of stronger storm is possible near Apalachicola and parts of inland Franklin County during this time.

As the front passes Tuesday, we can expect cooler afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s for the rest of the week.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but these will not be widespread.

No washouts expected for your weekend plans!

Have a safe and great week.

