Changes in the air; rain and storms on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Dense fog is limited visibility down to less than a mile closer to the I-75 corridor Tuesday morning.

Fog is also being seen in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Drive carefully and maybe add a few minutes to the Tuesday morning commute.

Fog will mix out as the sun rises and temperatures rise with it.

Tuesday's highs still top out in the mid to upper 80s, so expect another warm afternoon in store.

You may notice a few more clouds on the horizon.

This is a sign of a change moving in for midweek.

Lows Tuesday into Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures only dropping to the mid to low 60s.

Cloud cover will be thick enough to keep temperatures warmer overnight, but we also have a change in direction of our incoming moisture flow from the south.

With ample moisture, rain and even a few run-of-the-mill storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler (topping out in the low 80s), but it will be sticky out with all the extra moisture in the atmosphere.

A dry cold front sweeps in Friday which will bring dry and cooler air back to our area!

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s this weekend, and with drier air, it will not feel too sticky for your weekend plans.

