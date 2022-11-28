Can't beat Monday's dry air. pleasant temperatures, and sunshine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — It will be hard to beat a day like Monday's weather!

Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 70s. Typically we are in the upper 60s this time of year.

Although, with dry air and sunshine, it will be extremely pleasant to be outside enjoying the fresh air!

Skies stay clear overnight into Tuesday morning, so lows will be chilly again in the mid to upper 40s.

With leftover moisture at ground level and clear, calm conditions, fog is possible to start Tuesday morning.

Tuesday humidity starts moving in.

It will be warm in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

After staying dry most of Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as another system approaches.

Storms move in Wednesday morning through afternoon with a MARGINAL severe outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday late-morning and early-afternoon.

The main threat with a few isolated stronger to severe storms is mostly along the coast with some gusty outflowing wind from storms that could be damaging.