Calmer weather for start of work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances have moved east as a cold front slides through our area.

Behind this front, we can expect drier but breezy conditions.

Wind gusts today could reach up to 40-45 MPH especially along the coastline.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through this afternoon for coastal counties.

It will be a dangerous day for boating with large swell expected.

The week mostly holds in the mid to low 80s as highs with lows dropping to the mid 50s most evenings.

Rain chances are out until we head into Saturday of next weekend with a few shower chances possible.