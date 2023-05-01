Calm and mostly clear forecast for the week!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Much calmer weather moves in this week!

It will be breezy at times on Monday, so large swell in the bay and rip currents at Big Bend beaches will be a hazard for your beach-cast.

Temperatures start in the 50s this week with highs topping out in the low 80s.

A few clouds are possible here and there throughout the week, but rain stays away during the work week.

Spotty showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, but of course we will keep a close eye on the changing forecast before the week gets here.