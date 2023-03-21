Bundling up through the last cold hours for the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are bundling up again Tuesday morning as we head to work or school.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 30s for most of us.

Keep in mind, we only warm up from here (both overnight and daytime temperatures).

Tuesday afternoon highs climb MUCH closer to average.

We top out in the low 70s for most areas.

Tuesday night, lows only drop to the low 50s and upper 40s!

Wednesday brings another day back in the 80s!

Highs climb through the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday!

Friday night we watch another system start moving in bringing very isolated showers Friday and widespread showers and storms Saturday.

Even after storms pass, we do not drop in temperatures.

Warmer weather brings us into next week with highs stay in the 80s.

