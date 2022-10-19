Bringing out the heavy coats Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Expect a chilly start Wednesday!

As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs do warm to the 60s by afternoon hours.

With dry air still filtering in, a nice, crisp, fall-like day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning is a different story.

Dry air sticks around, but temperatures drop to the mid to low 30s through Thursday morning.

Sensitive plants will at risk of being harmed by frost.

A Frost Advisory is in effect 2-9 AM Thursday.

Frost Advisories in effect Thursday morning

Frost Advisories in effect Thursday morning



Highs and lows both warm as we head through the end of the week.

Highs return to average (low 80s) by the weekend.

Dry air sticks around, and there will be plenty of sunshine to go around!