Watch Now
First To Know WeatherWeather News

Actions

Bringing out the heavy coats Wednesday

First to Know 1019
Walking out to cold weather Wednesday
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 06:31:31-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Expect a chilly start Wednesday!

As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs do warm to the 60s by afternoon hours.

With dry air still filtering in, a nice, crisp, fall-like day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning is a different story.

Dry air sticks around, but temperatures drop to the mid to low 30s through Thursday morning.

Sensitive plants will at risk of being harmed by frost.

A Frost Advisory is in effect 2-9 AM Thursday.

Frost Advisories in effect Thursday morning
Frost Advisories in effect Thursday morning

Highs and lows both warm as we head through the end of the week.

Highs return to average (low 80s) by the weekend.

Dry air sticks around, and there will be plenty of sunshine to go around!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.