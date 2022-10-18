Bringing in the plants before temperatures drop Tuesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures are going to be cooler over the next few days with highs Tuesday topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Thanks to the cold front that passed through Monday night, not only will cooler weather return, but drier air does, too.

No rain is in our extended forecast through the weekend.

Highs take a slight drop for Wednesday as we top out again in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs slowly climb from Wednesday to the low 80s this weekend.

It is the overnight temperatures we are concerned about when it comes to pets and plants.

Overnight/ early morning temperatures will drop to the coolest they've been since March/April.

Lows Tuesday night/Wednesday morning drop to the upper 30s with Wednesday night/Thursday morning temperatures dropping to the mid 30s!!

Go ahead and bring in the sensitive plants now before you forget. Damage to them is possible with these cooler lows over the next few nights.