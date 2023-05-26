Bringing in drier air for Memorial Day weekend plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Friday will warm to the low 80s, but climb to the upper 80s by Monday afternoon.

Lows will actually drop slightly over the next few nights.

We will be waking up Saturday morning to the upper 50s and low 60s.

With drier air around, we will not be feeling as sticky outside during morning and afternoon hours!

A breeze out of the northeast is what is keeping us drier these next few days thanks to a low pressure system that is now moving closer to the Atlantic coastline near the Carolinas.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out Friday, but we stay mostly dry through Monday afternoon.