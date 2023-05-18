Another stormy afternoon in store Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures stay warm as you head out the door Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Humidity is still high with showers and storms redeveloping this afternoon across South Georgia and North Florida.

Some storms will produce heavy rain at times again.

Please avoid areas where water is pooling on roadways.

A break in storms comes on Friday. There will still be a few storms around, but they will not be as widespread as we've seen this week.

You have a better chance of getting out and not getting wet Friday afternoon.

Storm activity ramps up again on Saturday afternoon.