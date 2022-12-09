Another near-record breaking high day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast.

Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours.

Please take it slow in these areas.

After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record.

Highs in Tallahassee are expected to climb to the low 80s Friday afternoon.

The record high for December 9th was set in 2007 with a high of 81-degrees.

This year's high on (Friday) December 9th is set for 82-degrees.

Temperatures slowly drop through the weekend as clouds move in.

Another system will bring our first chances of showers back to the forecast Sunday evening.

These spotty showers will be off and on through the beginning of the week.

Midweek next week, another system brings widespread shower chances Wednesday and Thursday.

These are the days you will want to have the umbrellas handy.

Highs drop to the mid to upper 70s during this time (Sunday-Thursday).