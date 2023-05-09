Another humid day, afternoon storms around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a humid start to our Tuesday morning.

It is like a hot blanket of air that hits you on the way out to the car or bus stop early this morning.

Temperatures rise this afternoon and top out in the upper 80s.

High consistently top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through next week, but precipitation chances are on the downward trend after midweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring chances of afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday chances are slightly more widespread than Tuesday, but we will all see the clouds building through those late-afternoon hours.

Storm activity decreases through evening hours. Expect humid starts through Thursday morning.

By the time Friday rolls around, precipitation chances diminish greatly.

We cannot rule out a light shower Friday, but we will find ourselves with drier air around for the weekend.