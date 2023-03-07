Another hot, near-record breaking day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday's highs set new records for March 6th.

Highs jumped to 88-degrees in Tallahassee, beating our old record of 87-degrees.

We have another chance of beating records again on Tuesday afternoon.

Highs are set to jump to 88-degrees again.

The only thing keeping us from breaking yet another record will be some pesky showers through the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday afternoon a few showers pop up throughout the tristate area and through the western side of the Big Bend.

If we get a spotty shower before hitting highs, there is a chance we do not top out above records.

Otherwise, those showers will move out by Wednesday leaving us hot and humid again.

Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday night brings another round of showers with storms possible on Friday.

Showers move out Saturday morning, but expect a rainy start to the weekend.