Another hot afternoon with spotty storms to end the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will be warming over the next few days.

Precipitation chances are still in our forecast for Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Some storms Friday could contain gusty wind, heavy rain, and some hail during afternoon hours.

The timing of storms happens to be right as we get off work Friday and are heading out for our early weekend plans.

By Sunday, temperatures top out in the low 90s with drier air around.

We cannot rule out an isolated shower Sunday and Monday, but drier air means most of us will be under a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers and storms return to the forecast a little later next week, but we keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.