Another foggy morning reducing visibility to less than a mile at times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Wednesday morning for the Big Bend and parts of South Georgia.

Humid and warm conditions allow fog to become so dense at times that visibility will be reduced to a mile or less.

Fog mixes out later Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures start climbing as a mix of sun and clouds remain overhead.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, and highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect another foggy start Thursday.

Thursday afternoon a cold front will move through.

This will bring chances of storms with gusty wind to our forecast.

A 'marginal' risk (1/5) has been issued for parts of the tri-state area and eastern sides of the Big Bend during this time.

Gusty wind with storms will be the main impact, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Heavy rain will be possible within some of these storms at times, too.

Showers and storms move out Friday, and we are left with a dry and cooler weekend.

Highs this weekend will sit in the mid to low 60s with lows dropping to the mid to low 40s.