Another dry start to the week; rain on the way midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures are dropping during the evenings but swinging 30-degrees to highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoons.

This week starts out no differently in South Georgia and the Big Bend area.

The changes this week come as moisture returns to the forecast midweek.

Highs take a drop to the low 80s Wednesday as our pattern shift occurs.

Wind from the south will bring in moisture to our forecast with a humid and warmer starts to Wednesday morning.

Rain will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms embedded Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and storms last through Thursday afternoon before a cold front brings in cooler and drier air for us for the end of the week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s, but this weekend's highs will mostly be in the upper 70s and low 80s!

It will finally feel cooler even in the afternoon hours this weekend!