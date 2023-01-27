Another cold night in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday morning starts cold and frosty.

You may need a few minutes to defrost the windshield before heading out Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be close to or below freezing again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Besides near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon we see warmer afternoon temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of the weekend stays dry with a few clouds returning on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday highs jump to the 70s as wind from the south returns.

High pressure moves off to the east, and the further east it moves, the more moisture returns to our atmosphere.

With a disturbance moving through Sunday, our next round of storms return Sunday night with widespread showers lingering into Monday morning.

At this time, we do not have severe weather expected to end the weekend.