Another active, stormy day Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another active round of weather is in the forecast through at least late-week.

Temperatures start in the upper 70s and low 80s for the Big Bend and mid to low 70s for South Georgia.

With extra energy moving west to east starting in Texas and Oklahoma, our storm activity will ramp up as the day progresses.

First storms occur in early to mid afternoon hours with a few storms even lingering into the early evening hours Tuesday.

A slight (2/5) risk has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for storms (especially along the I-10 corridor and north) to have an isolated potential of becoming strong to severe.

The biggest impact from Tuesday's storms will be hail and gusty wind.

Wednesday brings an enhanced (3/5) risk for parts of our South Georgia counties where numerous stronger to severe storms will produce large hail and gusty wind.

The rest of our area Wednesday will be in the slight (2/5) risk area where isolated stronger to severe storms could produce small hail and gusty wind at times.

Thursday brings another round of stronger storm potential under this active stretch.

We will keep you up-to-date on the latest changes and threats for our area over the next few days and you will be the First To Know as these changes transpire.

