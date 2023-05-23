Another active day in store Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms develop again Tuesday afternoon.

Flood Watches are still in effect for most of our area through Wednesday early morning.

Just like Monday, storms could hold a lot of moisture. Heavy rain is possible out of some storms again.

This will add to the already high rain totals from the last rounds of storms earlier this week- adding to our threat of flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another half-inch to an inch added to already high rain totals possible Tuesday

Another stronger storm or two is also possible Tuesday.

Gusty wind and hail are possible in stronger storms around the Big Bend.

A drier stretch brings us through the end of the week and Memorial Day weekend, but keep in mind we still have an isolated chance. Storms are not completely out of the forecast.