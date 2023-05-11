Afternoon storms may contain gusty wind, heavy rain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our Thursday morning starts warm and humid with another hot afternoon in store.

Highs Thursday will jump into the upper 80s and low 90s.

During late-afternoon hours, storms will be spotty across our area. These storms will form around 3-4 PM and continue into our evening hours.

Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty wind at times this afternoon.

A similar forecast sets up for our Friday morning and afternoon.

Highs jump to the upper 80s, but storms develop again through afternoon hours.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we will have ourselves some drier air returning to the forecast.

There is still a chance of a very isolated shower Sunday, but more sunshine and warmer weather will be the dominant forces of Sunday afternoon.

Highs this weekend stay in the 90s.

Early next week, we still climb to the 90s in the afternoon, but rain and storm chances climb again.