Afternoon storms develop closer to coastline Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As a front drops down across the Georgia-Florida line, we will find ourselves with higher chances of showers and storms south of the boundary.

These coastline counties will be the most likely to see showers and storms develop through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Some rain will be heavy at times through the next 7-day forecast.

Afternoon storms start diminishing in strength during overnight hours.

Our temperature trends stay right at average which is in the low 90s.

Some South Georgia counties could be a little warmer with a lesser chance of an afternoon storm cooling temperatuers off.

Keep the umbrellas close these next few days.