Afternoon showers with a few rumbles of thunder Thursday

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 19, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front approaches from the west Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the front, showers will fall over about half of our south Georgia and north Florida area.

While showers may be steady at times, we can only expect a rumble of thunder or two.

No severe weather is expected out of this system.

Behind the front, temperatures only drop slightly Friday to the low 70s.

We will be able to enjoy mostly clear skies Friday afternoon while a short-lived dry spell moves in.

Saturday outdoor plans remain mostly dry.

It is Saturday evening that rain returns to the forecast.

The system brings widespread thunderstorm activity on Sunday.

These Sunday storms could be stronger, and we will be keeping a close eye on the changing forecast.

You'll be the First To Know when weekend storm activity ramps up Sunday.

Don't put the rain jackets away too early. Next week looks to be rainy, too.

