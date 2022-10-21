A warmer weekend in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Heading out the door Friday morning, a heavier jacket may once again be needed.

Temperatures start in the 30s for most of us in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Afternoon hours of the end of the week bring mid 70s back to the forecast.

The slow warmup continues through the weekend.

Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows returning to the 40s and 50s.

Next week warmer weather continues to move in and highs return to the mid 80s.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s thanks to some cloud cover accompanying a changing weather pattern.

A few isolated showers are possible late next week.