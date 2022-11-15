A soggy start to Tuesday, some stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Rain moves through our area Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, too.

Storm activity will mostly be limited to Tallahassee through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Some stronger storms with gusty wind, waterspouts, and a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out in the southwest Big Bend areas of Franklin and Liberty counties as a low pressure system closes in from the west.

As the day progresses, the warm front lifting convection into our area lifts out with the associated low.

A cold front also associated with this low sweeps through Tuesday night through Wednesday bringing much cooler air to our area as the low moves to our northwest.

This will bring a much cooler forecast for us for Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid to low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s… brrr.

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the week, but Tuesday brings the highest chances of widespread showers.