A soggy start to Tuesday, some stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Rain moves through our area Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, too.
Storm activity will mostly be limited to Tallahassee through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Some stronger storms with gusty wind, waterspouts, and a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out in the southwest Big Bend areas of Franklin and Liberty counties as a low pressure system closes in from the west.
As the day progresses, the warm front lifting convection into our area lifts out with the associated low.
A cold front also associated with this low sweeps through Tuesday night through Wednesday bringing much cooler air to our area as the low moves to our northwest.
This will bring a much cooler forecast for us for Wednesday through the rest of the week.
Highs will be in the mid to low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s… brrr.
A few spotty showers are possible throughout the week, but Tuesday brings the highest chances of widespread showers.