A few rumbles of thunder Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is a warm and humid start Thursday set us up for another warm afternoon!

A breeze will also be noticeable as you walk out Thursday afternoon.

Highs jump to the upper 70s.

A cold front will push through late tonight, but our storm chances will be low.

Stronger storms and even a widespread tornado outbreak is possible for Alabama to the Ohio Valley, but by the time the storms get here, we can expect just a few rumbles of thunder from generic thunderstorms.

Storms arrive early Friday morning, but we will need the raincoats to dodge some isolated showers through Friday afternoon.

Cooler air fills in for Friday night and Saturday morning.

We start the weekend off clear, but we see Saturday morning temperatures dropping to the mid 30s.

Highs Saturday are back in the 60s with highs jumping to the 80s by Tuesday.