A cool and dry start to December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy first day of Meteorological Winter!

It is easier for meteorologists to track averages of things like temperatures or precipitation starting on the first day of every third month.

December 1st starts out dry and cool thanks to the cold front that brought the active weather Wednesday.

Thursday's highs top out below average with temperatures only crawling to the mid to upper 60s.

More sun than clouds will be overhead throughout the day.

Temperatures slowly climb through the weekend to the 70s.

Next week we will be in the 80s.

The only chances of rain will be on Sunday with a very spotty shower possible. These showers will not be a washout by any means.