Severe weather possible along line of strong storms Wednesday morning and afternoon

Tornado Watch in effect until noon Wednesday

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the western part of our area in the Big Bend and South Georgia until noon Wednesday.

This means we are 'watching' for favorable conditions where tornadoes may form.

A line of strong storms is pushing from west to east Wednesday morning through evening.

This line of storms will enter an area with ample energy and shear for strong to severe storms and an isolated tornado to form.

Please make sure you have a safe spot to head to in case of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado is imminent and happening now. This is the time to seek shelter immediately.

We will be giving you live updates all morning on-air and online with any changes that occur throughout this storm event.

