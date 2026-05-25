Weather Alert: Flood Advisories Sunday Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lingering showers and storms have caused Flood Advisories to be issued in the Big Bend.

One is covering portions of Liberty, Gadsden, and west Leon county. Rain adding up to 5" has already fallen with showers lingering and more rain on the way. It remains in effect until 10 p.m..

ABC 27 Flood Advisory

ABC 27 Rain totals Sunday

Another Flood Advisory for the Tallahassee metro and northeast Tallahassee is in effect until 9:15 p.m. as a current storm is stationed overhead and is crawling to the north.

ABC 27 Flood Advisory Tallahassee

Isolated flooding is possible especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

All shower activity is expected to dissipate overnight.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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