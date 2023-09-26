Wearing rain coats out early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is a soggy start to our Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms move onshore in the southeast side of the Big Bend first, but most of us will see some rain by the end of Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will gradually become widespread throughout the day, and shower and storm activity could last until the early evening hours.

Some rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures keep cooler (mid to low 80s) in the afternoons this week thanks to cloud cover and rain, but that keeps our nighttime temperatures slightly warmer (upper 60s and low 70s).

Another day of rain jackets may be in our outfit selection Wednesday as another round of widespread showers is expected.

Drying looks to gradually happen by the end of the week.

The weekend looks mostly dry with sunshine returning. Highs do jump back up to the upper 80s, but this is closer to average.